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Unaccustomed Earth trailer: Freida Pinto navigates Illness, marriage, and old love in Netflix’s new drama

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 14:42 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 14:42 IST
Unaccustomed Earth trailer: Freida Pinto navigates Illness, marriage, and old love in Netflix’s new drama

A still from Unaccustomed Earth Photograph: (Screen grab via YouTube/Netflix)

Story highlights

Freida Pinto and Siddharth play former lovers in Netflix's new drama Unaccustomed Earth. The trailer for the series was shared online on Thursday. The drama series is based on author Jhumpa Lahiri's book. 

Freida Pinto plays a middle-aged woman who finds herself dealing with marriage and old love while battling an illness in Netflix's new series Unaccustomed Earth, which is an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short-story collection. The drama series is set to premiere on December 17.

The trailer was unveiled on Thursday, offering a glimpse into Parul’s(Pinto) life as she returns to Cambridge after five years in Mumbai, reuniting with Amit Mukherjee (Siddharth), the man who was her first love. Old feelings resurface as the former lovers cross paths, and Parul finds herself navigating the complexities of relationships, family and choices that could affect those around her.

The story follows Parul, a devoted wife and mother who returns to Cambridge after spending five years in Mumbai. Her homecoming brings her back into the orbit of Amit, the love she never completely left behind. Parul is also dealing with a life-changing cancer diagnosis, prompting her to return to the place where she once felt most at home.

The series also features Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy,Sarayu Blue, Justin Bartha, Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig along with Nandana Sen, Jayant Kripalani and Palomi Ghosh.

“Beneath every family tree, secrets take root. UNACCUSTOMED EARTH, inspired by the internationally beloved Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection, premieres December 17,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Also read: Unaccustomed Earth first look: Freida Pinto, Siddharth feature in Netflix's new family drama

About the book Unaccustomed Earth

First published in 2008, Unaccustomed Earth explores the lives, relationships and identities of second- and third-generation Indian Americans. It became Lahiri’s first book to top The New York Times Best Seller list.

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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