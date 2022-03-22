Ukrainian bodyguard thanks Ram Charan for sending him aid in a viral video - watch

Ukraine and its people are going through a rough patch ever since the Russian invasion and celebrities from around the world are doing everything possible to help the people who are stuck in the country right now.



Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Indian actor Ram Charan has reached out to a bodyguard, who is a native Ukrainian, and was a member of his security team when he was shooting in the country.

People come to know about Charan's heartfelt gesture after a man named Rusty from Ukraine, dropped a video on his social media to thank the actor for sending medicine and other essentials.

#RamCharan has helped a security officer in Kyiv, Ukraine, who previously operated as his personal security member during #RRR's shoot in Ukrainian

"Ram Charan was here to shoot for his movie and I worked as his bodyguard during his stay in our country. He called me as soon as the war broke out. I did mention about my wife's sickness and lack of medicines", Rusty said.

"Ram Charan sent medicine to help my suffering wife, as well as a few other essentials. I thank him from the bottom of my heart", he added.



The video of the bodyguard, who has now joined the army, has gone viral, with many lauding Ram for helping his bodyguard amid crisis.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film RRR hopes that peace will soon be restored in the country. Stating that Ukraine is one of the best countries he has shot in, he said during the media interaction that after the conflict commenced in the country on February 24, the actor contacted the security in charge in Ukraine.

Furthermore, he said that the 'least he can do' is to provide financial aid. He also opined, ''None of them deserve to go through this,'' and hoped for peace in the war-struck country.