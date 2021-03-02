Top 5 Hollywood News today: Taylor calls out Netflix show, David Letterman under fire

From Taylor Swift calling out Netflix show 'Ginny and Georgia' for a sexist joke to David Letterman again getting slammed for one of his old interviews, here are the top five headlines that created a buzz in the Hollywood corridors.



Taylor Swift calls out Netflix show 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her



The tenth episode of the new series featured a scene where a female character tells another woman, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."



Paris Hilton calls out David Letterman for asking questions about her jail time in 2007 and humiliating her



Paris Hilton has called out popular chat show host David Letterman for an old interview.



Spike Lee to make HBO documentary on New York for 9/11 anniversary



The multi-part documentary will be released to commemorate the 20th anniversary later this year of the coordinated Al-Qaeda attack on the World Trade Center that killed almost 3,000 people.



Lady Gaga's dog walker breaks silence days after being shot in Hollywood



Days after he was shot at while walking singer Lady Gaga's dogs, Ryan Fischer has broken his silence around the life-threatening incident.



Nick Jonas exits Pierre Morel thriller film 'The Blacksmith'

The 28-year-old artiste has exited the Pierre Morel directorial after scheduling problems had delayed the start of shooting of the AGC Studios project.