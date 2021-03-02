Paris Hilton calls out David Letterman for asking questions about her jail time in 2007 and humiliating her

Paris Hilton has called out popular chat show host David Letterman for an old interview.



In 2007, Hilton appeared on Letterman's chat show 'The Late Show With David Letterman' to promote her new perfume brand but the conversation soon focussed on her brief stint in jail for a parole violation.



In the past few months, Hilton has been very vocal about her life in the limelight and public image and used her podcast 'This Is Paris' to share her views on various matters.



In the recent episode of her podcast, Hilton discussed her appearance in David Letterman's show in 2007 and how she was made to feel uncomfortable.

Recalling how she had dodged requests from Letterman's team for an appearance on the show for a long time because she "didn't want to talk about" her sentence, Paris stated that she finally agreed in order to promote the fragrance.



Letterman's team, according to Hilton, had assured her that questions related to her brief stint in jail would not be discussed on the show.



"That was off-limits and he would not discuss it and we would only be there to promote the perfume and my other business ventures," Hilton said on the podcast. "I felt like it was a safe place because I'd been going on Letterman for so many years."

"He'd always have fun with me and joke around, but I thought he would keep his word on this and I was wrong."

However, the popular comedian brought up her time in jail, bluntly asking how she enjoyed it.



In the podcast, the 'Stars Are Blind' singer said that Letterman was persistent in his ways in making her talk about her jail time despite previously agreeing to avoid it.

"I was just getting so uncomfortable and I was so upset," she explained. "Just being up there, it was like he was purposefully trying to humiliate me."

Hilton also added that during commercial breaks, she asked Letterman, to 'stop' asking her about jail.



"You promised me you wouldn't talk about this and that's the only reason I agreed to come on the show," she remembered saying.



Hilton stated that how Letterman promised to stop asking questions but the moment the cameras started rolling, he went back to the same uncomfortable questions.



"It was just very cruel and very mean," Hilton said. "And after it ended I looked at him and I said, 'I'm never coming on the show again. You've crossed the line.'"



Letterman reportedly apologized for lagter to Hilton by sending her a case of wine.



A few months later, Hilton did return to the show and the comedian apologized.



"I found out afterwards I had offended you. I felt horrible about it because I’m not here to make enemies, honestly," he said at the time. "So I called you, and you took the call, which I thought was very nice of you, and now you’re back and thank God, and I’m terribly sorry."



In recent weeks, Letterman has been called out for making his female guests including Lindsay Lohan uncomfortable by asking inappropriate questions.