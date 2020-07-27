Top 5 Hollywood news today: Superman's new suit unveiled, Olivia de Havilland passes away

'Gone With The Wind' actress Olivia de Havilland is no more. The 104 year old breathed her last on Sunday and tributes for the star poured in on social media.



Meanwhile, Superman's new suit has been unveiled and has been creating a buzz on the internet.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104



"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris, where she had lived for more than 60 years, it said, citing her publicist.



BTS to unveil new English song in August ahead of album release



Popular K-pop group BTS is known for its Korean hits. The band though are stepping out of their comfort zone to release a new single in English for their fans, who like to call themselves ARMY. The popular boy band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positive energy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Kanye West 'definitely understands he upset' Kim Kardashian after public outbursts



American rapper Kanye West is looking to move forward in his career and marriage to Kim Kardashian West in the aftermath of his recent public outbursts. According to a source to a magazine, the 43-year-old rapper, "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" after his alarming posts on Twitter.



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now Greek citizens



Hollywood star couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been given honorary citizenship in Greece. The couple and children in fact been given honorary citizenship in 2019 itself after officials highlighted Hank's role in helping spread awareness about 2018 fires that devastated parts of Athens and left many dead.



Watch: Superman's black suit in Snyder cut clip from ‘Justice League’



Director Zack Snyder released a 10 seconds short clip from the ' Justice League', In the clip, Henry Cavill as Superman is seen wearing a black suit. The clip shows Superman in a meeting with Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) after coming back from the dead, a scene not included in the 2017 movie 'Justice League', ''I'm assuming you’re Alfred,'' he says.



