Top 5 Hollywood news today: Mission Impossible shoot cancelled in Italy, BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon's show

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Paramount pictures have cancelled the shoot of Tom Cruise's new film 'Mission Impossible 7' in Italy. This is the second Hollywood film to have gotten affected due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.



Meanwhile, Los Angeles hosted an emotional farewell for its hero Kobe Bryant. The ceremony had Jimmy Kimmel, Beyonce and others in attendance.



Here are the top Hollywood news of the day.



'Just the beginning,' activists say after cheering Harvey Weinstein guilty verdict



The guilty verdict in the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein on Monday energised Hollywood celebrities and activists who said it was just the start of their movement to hold abusers accountable.



Shoot of 'Mission: Impossible 7' cancelled in Italy due to outbreak of coronavirus



After 'No Time To Die, another Hollywood film has gotten affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. Paramount Pictures has halted the previously scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer `Mission: Impossible 7` in Italy due to the disease.



BTS on Jimmy Fallon show: Here's everything you need to know about the special episode



Korean pop band BTS just dropped their new album Map of the Soul: 7 last week and have landed on the top of every music chart. Now, as part of their promotional activities, the band is coming to the Today Show that is set to appear on a special episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy fallon on February 24.



Los Angeles hosts emotional send off for Kobe Bryant



A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday (February 24) to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond.



Prince Charles' biographer calls Harry-Meghan's statement 'spiteful fury' after Queen forbids use of 'Sussex Royal'



A source in the royal family has revealed to media that conversations about Sussex Royal are "ongoing." The source explained,"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior Members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal,' in this context, need to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing."



