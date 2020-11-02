Top 5 Hollywood news today: Johnny Depp loses UK libel case, Justin Bieber says he was 'suicidal'

Johnny Depp has lost the UK libel case where he had challenged a tabloid over an article that had labeled him as a 'wife beater'. Meanwhile Justin Bieber has opened up about having battled 'suicidal' thoughts.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' article



UK court ruled against Hollywood actor Johnny Depp today in his libel suit against the owner of The Sun tabloid over allegations that he was a “wife-beater.” In a ruling Monday, Justice Andrew Nicol said Depp has “not succeeded in his action for libel.



After Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner slammed for throwing a huge 25th Halloween themed birthday party



After sister Kim Kardashian, now Kendall Jenner is under fire for throwing a lavish birthday party amid Covid-19. Kendall hosted a huge joint Halloween and 25th birthday party. The rooftop bash saw 100 people gathering including her sister Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin and many more.



Nikki McKibbin, finalist in inaugural season of 'American Idol', dies aged 42



Nikki McKibbin, a singer-songwriter from Texas and finalist in the inaugural season of 'American Idol', has died at the age of 42, her husband said on Facebook. McKibbin secured a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the singing reality show in 2002.



Actor Eddie Hassell dies after being shot in Texas - US media



Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film 'The Kids Are All Right' and the NBC TV show 'Surface', died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative.



Justin Bieber opens up about being ‘suicidal’: The pain was consistent



Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past. The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.



