Top 5 Hollywood news today: Johnny Depp being eyed for a role in 'The Batman', Selena Gomez talks about her first kiss

Hollywood actor Max Von Sydow dies at 90



Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife.



Johnny Depp being considered to play the Joker in Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman'



This could be a casting coup of sorts if it works out. Johnny Depp is reportedly being eyed to play the role of Joker in the new reboot of 'The Batman'. We all know that Robert Pattinson is all set to play the famous superhero in the new version of the film.



Selena Gomez terms her first onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse as the 'worst day of her life'



The first kiss is always special. But singer-actress Selena Gomez would beg to differ. In a recent interview, Gomez joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was “one of the worse days” of her life.



Motherhood has made Keira Knightley change nudity clause in all her films



Keira Knightley may have been okay filming nude scenes in the past, but the actress has now changed her stance. The 34-year-old actress has done plenty of nude scenes in the past, most notably her topless sequence in the 2008 release, 'The Edge Of Love'.



Chris Rock splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating



American comedian Chris Rock is finally single as he splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating. Chris and Megalyn began dating in 2016 and reports said that the 'Almost Family' star had moved into Rock's home in New Jersey.



