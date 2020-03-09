Motherhood has made Keira Knightley change nudity clause in all her films

Keira Knightley may have been okay filming nude scenes in the past, but the actress has now changed her stance. The 34-year-old actress has done plenty of nude scenes in the past, most notably her topless sequence in the 2008 release, 'The Edge Of Love'.

However, Keira now adds a no-nudity clause in all her movie contracts. She has changed her stance on nudity after embracing motherhood. The actress has stated that she does not want it to affect her children in a negative way in the future.



Keira and her musician husband James Righton, have two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months.

While speaking with 'Financial Times', the actress said she had no problems doing nude scenes when she was younger and yet to give birth. "I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body," she said.

She also pointed out that nudity on camera is not what it used to be. "You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it`s on some porn site," she explained.

Keira is also now able to choose her body double nude scenes in her films. "I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, `That`s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this`. then I get final approval of what the edit is."