Top 5 Hollywood news today: Elton John offers a donation of $1 million, 'Jaw' actress Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus took away two more talented artists. 'Jaw' actress Less Fierro and 'All My Children' actor Forrest Crompton died of coronavirus complications.



Meanwhile, Elton John has pledged to donate $1 million to coronavirus emergency fund. Here are the top stories of the day.



Elton John offers $1 million coronavirus emergency fund for people with HIV



Elton John announced his support for individuals with HIV during the coronavirus crisis. The musician’s Elton John Aids Foundation has launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect individuals with HIV.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/elton-john-offers-1-million-coronavirus-emergency-fund-for-people-with-hiv-290795

Lee Fierro, star of the film 'Jaws', dies of coronavirus complications



Actress Lee Fierro, who is best known for playing Mrs Kintner in Steven Spielberg's film 'Jaws' is dead. The actress was 91 and died of complications due to coronavirus.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lee-fierro-star-of-the-film-jaws-dies-of-coronavirus-complications-290839

Actor Forrest Compton dies of complications from coronavirus



Actor Forrest Compton, best known for his role in soap-opera 'The Edge of Night' has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 94. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friends, reported Deadline. Born in Pennsylvania, the actor went on to appear in popular soap operas including 'One Lie to Live', 'As the World Turns', and 'All My Children'.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/actor-forrest-compton-dies-of-complications-from-coronavirus-290784

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the gender of their baby



Perry revealed her pregnancy in early March this year in the song 'Never Worn White'. The end of the music video had her revealing her bump. Now, on Friday, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she and Bloom will soon be parents to a girl.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-reveal-the-gender-of-their-baby-290929

Japanese celebrity Pikotaro redesigns signature song as hand washing melody



Japanese social media celebrity Pikotaro returned as a leading twitter trend in Japan with a coronavirus handwashing song that repurposes his signature Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP) to Pray-for-People-and-Peace.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/japanese-celebrity-pikotaro-redesigns-signature-song-as-hand-washing-melody-290791