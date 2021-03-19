Top 5 Hollywood News today: Armie Hammer accused of rape, Kris Jenner on Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce

From Armie Hammar facing another blow in form of rape accusations to Kris Jenner opening-up about daughter Kim Kardashian's divorce with rapper Kanye West, here are the top five headlines that created a buzz in Hollywood corridors.



Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'



A young woman on Thursday accused US actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Read more.



Kris Jenner opens up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce



Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star briefly addressed the couple's recent split during an appearance on 'The Kyle & Jackie O Show'. Read more.



Sharon Stone claims 'Basic Instinct' producer asked her to sleep with a co-actor for better chemistry



Sharon Stone has made some startling revelations in her new memoir 'The Beauty of Loving Twice'. Read more.



Zendaya recalls speaking up against Giuliana Rancic's comments on her hair at Oscars

The 'Euphoria' star has now opened up about her famous feud with former 'Fashion Police' co-host Giuliana Rancic. Read more.



HBO has three more 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs in the list; here's what we know so far



As per the reports, HBO is working on three more spinoffs of the famous series based on George R.R. Martin’s fictional world. Read more.