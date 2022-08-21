Tom Cruise 'Top Gun' beats 'Avengers: Infinity War'! Becomes 6th highest grossing domestic film

Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' is still soaring high! After surpassing Leonardo Di Caprio's 'Titanic' in the highest-grossing movie slate, the movie has now achieved another new milestone. Cruise' adventure movie has now toppled Marvel’s 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history.



Surpassing Infinity War's total box office collection of $678 (movies total domestic box office collection), Now, 'Top Gun' stands at sixth position with $679 million box office collection earned in North America.



Looking at the worldwide numbers, the movie, which is a sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' has become the 13th highest grossing movie ever with $1.3 billion earning.



The film achieved a big milestone without being released in two major overseas markets - Russia and China.

As per Variety, Apart from North America, the movie has also raked in marvellous numbers in 'United Kingdom' ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million).



The other top six movies above 'Top Gun' in the domestic market are - 'Black Panther' ($700 million), 'Avatar' ($760 million), 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ($804 million), 'Avengers: Endgame' ($853 million), and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' ($936 million).



The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, brings Cruise back in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.



The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.



The movie has raked in moolah at the box office ever since its release. Not only that, but 'Maverick' has also become Tom's first film in his career spanning over four decades to reach the billion-dollar box office collection. The film has also become extra special for Paramount, as it becomes the studio's highest-grossing film in the domestic market.



Wion's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the film, "While 'Top Gun: Maverick' tries to tell a different story from the original and has an impressive new cast on board, it ultimately showcases Cruise in all his glory. At 60 he is fitter than some of his peers and doesn't shy away from going shirtless on screen. He does shy away from filming a full fledged love scene with his on-screen romantic interest Penny (Jennifer Connelly). Instead, they are shown to romance the old fashioned way, with more exhange of words and suggestive moves,''