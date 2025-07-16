/Tollywood Star Ravi Teja’s father Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju passes away at 92

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments at his residence in Hyderabad. A pharmacist by profession, Rajagopal Raju led a quiet life away from the limelight. Even after Ravi Teja rose to superstardom in the film industry, he continued working and remained passionate about travelling. The news of his passing was confirmed by the actor's team. He is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. He also had another son, Bharath Raju, who tragically died in a car accident in Hyderabad a few years ago. There has been an outpouring of support for the actor from his fans and fellow celebrities.

Chiranjeevi offers his condolences

Chiranjeevi offers his condolences via social media: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ravi Teja's father, Raj Gopal Raju Garu. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. In this difficult time, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace.”

Ravi Teja's Film Journey

Ravi Teja started his film career working as an assistant director and would go on to do supporting roles in films like Sindhooram (1997), Manasichi Choodu (1998), and Annayya (2000). He made his debut as a lead in the 1999 film Nee Kosam, which, despite being a failure at the box office, won critical acclaim.

It was with the back-to-back success of Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (2001), Aunu Valliddaru Ishta Paddaru! (2002), and Idiot (2002) that he established himself as a star. In a career spanning three decades, the actor has delivered multiple blockbusters and won three Nandi Awards and a Filmfare Award South and is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. His last big release was the 2024 action thriller Mr. Bachchan.