Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, known for his comic timing and several memorable supporting roles in 1990s Bollywood films, has reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to reports, the actor is in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a hospital.



Talsania has worked over four decades in showbiz and has been part of classics like Andaz Apna Apna, Devdas and TV show Uttaran among others.

Talsania began his acting journey with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984. Two years later, he debuted in Bollywood with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty, and Asli Naqli.



Talsania was mostly cast in comic and supporting roles and features in iconic films like Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the 1990s.

Talsania also made significant contributions to Indian television and features in shows like like Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.



Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.



The actor is married to Deepti Talsania, and the couple shares two children. His son, Rohaan Talsania, is a music composer, while his daughter, Shikha Talsania, is a theatre and film actress who has featured in films like Wake Up! Sid, Veere Di Wedding, I Hate Luv Storys, and Coolie No. 1.

