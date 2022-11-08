There was a time 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong almost played Captain America

Can you believe there was a time when ‘Succession’ actor Jeremy Strong could have been our Captain America and not Chris Evans? Confirming that it could have been a possibility, the actor revealed, “They told me there was a top-secret film about Captain America,” talking about the 2011 origin film.

“They needed someone to play Captain America’s young body, before he turns into a superhero. They said they needed a transformational actor and would use CGI to put the actual actor’s face and voice over my own.”

The idea was to have Chris Evans’s head on a scrawny body that would have been Jeremy Strong.

On why he was even considering taking this up, Jeremy Strong said, “I was broke. I needed money. I considered it. But that’s my story of L.A. It was just never going to happen for me here. It didn’t feel like what I had to offer was valued…And the next day I went back to New York and did a play about a veteran from Afghanistan in a wheelchair during the blackout of 2003.”