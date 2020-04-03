'The Yogi Bear Show' voice actor Julie Bennett passes away at 88 due to COVID-19

Julie Bennett Photograph:( Twitter )
Veteran voice actor Julie Bennett passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday from health complications caused by COVID-19, reported news agency.
Bennett's talent agent Mark Scroggs confirmed the news of the demise of the actor known as the Cindy Bear in `The Yogi Bear Show.
According to Scroggs, ''she was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was getting treated at Los Angeles`s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.She was known mainly for her voice-related work. The most recent of her voice work was in `Spider-Man: The Animated Series,` and `Garfield and Friends''.
