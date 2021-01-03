'The Suicide Squad' spinoff will be R-rated, director James Gunn confirms

James Gunn’s 'The Suicide Squad' will be rated R.



The director shared a little piece of information on his Twitter handle while chatting with fans, Gunn confirmed that the reboot will be rated R.



“Yes it’s rated R,” James tweeted on a fan's query. The movie will be the second movie in the DC Extended Universe to be rated R after the Harley Quinn standalone film 'Birds of Prey', which starred Margot Robbie.



Recently, Gunn revealed that Sylvester Stallone is the new part of the film. Earlier, in August, at DC FanDome virtual fan convention, the full cast of the movie was released, a slew of actors including Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, and many others will be seen playing a seemingly new character in the film.

The movie will be the reboot of 2016's massive hit 'Suicide Squad' that followed the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag. The original film was directed by David Ayer and featured an elaborate cast of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Viola Davis and more.



'The Suicide Squad' is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

