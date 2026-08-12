/The Office star Lucy Davis diagnosed with incurable cancer that has spread to her bones

The Office star Lucy Davis has been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer. The actress, who is best known for playing the role of receptionist Dawn Tinsley in the original UK series The Office, shared that she is suffering from “incurable” cancer.

Sharing the news of her deadly disease, the 53-year-old actress shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer a year and a half ago, which has now spread to her bones.

She shared a video of herself ringing a bell, which is a signal to mark the end of treatment.

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“Hi friends:) I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now,” Davis, 53, shared in the caption. “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.''

In the caption of the post, she shared that at first, she didn't feel a lump as such, which was kind of hard to spot, as she added that she almost didn't like seeking medical care.

“I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out:)” she added.

Davis has also played the role of Aunt Hilda in the Netflix hit The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also played Etta Candy in the 2017 film Wonder Woman.

Speaking on her cancer diagnosis and the journey, she said, ''As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else. Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)The thing that has been most vital to me is humour. I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they're really good at), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person.''