‘The Marvels’ swaps release date with Paul Rudd's ‘Ant-Man 3’, check out new release dates

For all Captain Marvel and Ant-Man fans, there is a small reshuffling in the dates of the movies that you might have been waiting for long.

Studios have now swapped the release date of Brie Larson's 'The Marvels' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.



On Friday, Disney announced the updated release dates, 'The Marvels,' which was originally scheduled to release in February. 17, 2023, will now open on July 28, 2023.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director Jon Watts exits ‘Fantastic Four’ movie

Meanwhile, 'Quantumania,' which was set to open in July, will now release four months earlier in February next year.



Now, Paul Rudd's starrer will be Marvel's first project to release in the year 2023.



Talking about 'The Marvels', the sequel to 'Captain Marvel' (2019), Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as Captain Marvel with Nia DaCosta, who directed the project. As per the reports, the movie will connect with two Disney shows 'WandaVision,' and 'Ms. Marvel,' the show will mark the debut of Iman Vellani.

Meanwhile, the 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' is helmed by Peyton Reed and also stars Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors as the main antagonist and Bill Murray.