'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to J Jayalalithaa on death anniversary, shares new pictures

Kangana Ranaut paid a heartfelt tribute to late politician and Tamil-Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on her fourth death anniversary.



Ranaut who will be seen playing Jayalalithaa in her biopic 'Thalaivi' also shared some new pictures from the movie set.



Sharing the stills on her Twitter account, Kangana wrote, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a superhuman to complete the film, just one more week to go."

'Karan Johar ke paltu' to 'B-grade' actress: 8 absurd comments by Kangana Ranaut on celebs that will crack you up



In one picture Kangana is seen wearing a white-coloured cotton sari, while another picture shows her having a group discussion and the third image shows Kangana serving food to small girls sitting in a row.

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020 ×

Earlier, Kangana talked about playing an icon and said, ''After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honoured to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

A. L. Vijay directorial will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, from an actress to a leader. The script of the movie is penned by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' writer Rajat Arora.



The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, but due to COVID-19, the movie was postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet.