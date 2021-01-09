Tessa Thompson reveals she got hit by Monster Truck on New Year's Eve

Closing out the "disastrous year" that was 2020, Hollywood actor Tessa Thompson revealed that she had a very fitting final experience as she got hit by a `monster truck` while visiting a friend.



According to E! News the `Westworld` actor divulged this information on Thursday (local time) while appearing on the show `Jimmy Kimmel Live`. She revealed that her New Year`s Eve celebration turned out to be far more memorable than she anticipated or wanted.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', 'Ozark': 7 shows coming to an end in 2021



The 37-year-old said, "I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought, this will be totally safe because I won`t see anybody, but I got into a car accident, so I did have a socially distanced interaction. Though the other driver owned such an intimidating vehicle, he turned out to be quite friendly''.



Tessa continued, "I got hit by a big monster truck on the highway." She further even clarified to the show`s host, "Let`s put it this way. It is as `monster` as a truck could be, driving with a regular commercial license. I got hit, but I`m safe, obviously, and actually, the driver was very lovely in the end."

Billie Eilish, Adele to Kendrick Lamar: Most awaited albums of 2021



Tessa pointed out that she was able to take the potentially scary moment in stride because, as they say, this was not her first rodeo.