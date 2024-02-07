Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: CBFC asks makers to shorten sex scene in the film

Cuts demanded in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya According to reports, CBFC has ‘reduced the scene of sex acts by 25%’. Around nine seconds of the scene involving lovemaking has been censored. The intimate scene was earlier 36 seconds long and it has been cut down to 27 seconds. In the second half of the film, the word 'daru (alcohol)' has been replaced with 'drink'. Other changes made in the film The CBFC also asked the makers of the film to add the anti-smoking static message in Hindi in bigger and more readable fonts. The CBFC has passed the film with a U/A certificate. The run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds ), as mentioned in the censor certificate. About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie explores an impossible love story a human and a robot. In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.



The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be out in theatres on February 9. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles.



Shahid on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya



While speaking to WION, Kapoor talked about the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence taking over the world. "In the last year or so, when we made this film, suddenly, a lot of talk around Chat GPT started, and AI became very very common. And, now, every day, we see a lot of news articles on AI. So one or two years ago, we started this bravely, thinking that people would understand it by watching it. However, while we were making the movie, the talk about it had already started. So from this, we only get a feeling that it may enter our lives in a while, but perhaps it will enter our lives sooner than we have thought because it's less than a year since it all started and we are already talking about it so much, so it's relevant and it's possibly in the near future.''