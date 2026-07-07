Television star Mariska Hargitay to host 2026 Emmy Awards

Mariska Hargitay will take the hosting duties at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The television icon, known for her shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Downtown, Prince Street, becomes the first woman to take the duties as the Emmys host in 15 years. Jane Lynch was the last woman to host the award in 2011.

The actress, who is enjoying her Broadway debut inEvery Brilliant Thing, will host the awards that are set to take place on Sept 14.

NBC announced on Tuesday, July 7. In a statement, Hargitay, 62, said, ‘’It’s my great honor.''

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Hargitay, 62, said, “Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers.”

“Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us,” she added. “Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next,” she said.

This year Emmys will take place at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock. The nominations will be announced on July 8.