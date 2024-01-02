Taylor Swift surpasses Elvis Presley with most weeks at the top of the Billboard 200

It is Taylor Swift's world and we are all living in it. The singer, who had a superb 2023, has now broken legend Elvis Presley's record as a soloist with most weeks at No 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with the release of her new album 1989 (Taylor's Version). Billboard announced on Sunday.



According to the outlet, Swift has spent a whopping 68 weeks at the top of Billboard 200 beating the King of Rock 'n' Roll's record who had stayed at the top for 67 weeks at No 1 position at the Billboard.



The outlet noted that Swift first made it to the top of the Billboard chart with the release of her 2008 album Fearless, which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 between 2008 and 2009. Swift followed that achievement with her next few albums Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Those releases added 47 weeks at the top.



Swift’s rerecorded albums cemented the star’s position in music history. According to the outlet, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) added 10 more No. 1's for the sing at the Billboard 200.

As a solo artist, she may have surpassed Presley's record but she has a long way to cross The Beatles' record who have spent 132 weeks at the No 1 spot across their 19 albums between 1964 and 2001.