Taylor Swift donates relief fund to Nashville tornado victims

Concerned over the storms and tornadoes ripped through Nashville and neighbouring counties in the early hours of Tuesday, singer Taylor Swift has made an amount of donation for the affected people.



The 30-year-old singer also took to her Instagram stories to encourage more people to donate for the victims.

Alse read: Taylor Swift tops global recording artists list of 2019

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," her post read.On Tuesday the `Lover` singer also expressed her sorrow over the incident and had sent 'Love and prayers' to every affected people.







The singer donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims, cited CNN as spokesperson Tree Paine as saying.



As many as 22 people have lost their lives in Tennessee following severe storms and tornadoes, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.



According to Mayor John Cooper, 48 buildings collapsed in Nashville, others were damaged and about 150 people have been taken to hospitals because of the storm.