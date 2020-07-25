Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' leaked online by Tamilrockers

Piracy has been a problem that filmmakers are yet to tackle completely sk dats. Big releases are always their first prey. Now Tamilrockers have reportedly leaked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, 'Dil Bechara'. The film has been leaked on torrent sites, despite it being made free for all the viewers to celebrate the actor's legacy.

The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. According to reports, the leaked version is available in HD quality. The film had landed on torrent website Tamil Rockers in a few hours of its release on OTT.



'Dil Bechara' marks the directorial debut for Mukesh Chhabra and co-stars Sanjana Sanghi. The movie tells the story of the two cancer patients.

Ever since the movie released, the late actor's fans and his colleagues from the Bollywood have been paying tribute to the actor. Sushant was found dead in his Banda home last month.