Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty files petition in SC seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai

A fresh twist emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Tuesday when the late actor's father filed a FIR against Rajpuit's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Now, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation of the actor's death case to Mumbai police.



Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has filed the plea on Chakraborty`s behalf.



In the FIR that had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, the actor's father accused her and five others of cheating and abetment to suicide.



Meanwhile, amid demands for the transfer of the case to CBI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Interestingly, Rhea had demanded CBI probe in the case earlier.



Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father claims Rs 15 crore transferred from his bank account in FIR