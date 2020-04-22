SS Rajamouli 'fell asleep' while watching 'Parasite', admits he did not like it

Bong Joon-ho's film 'Parasite' may have impressed viewers world over but in India, filmmaker SS Rajamouli did not have too many great things to say about the film.



During a recent interview, the 'Baahubali' director was asked to comment on the Oscar winning film. Rajamouli admitted that he slept through the first of the film before turning it off. The filmmaker stated that he did not like the film. Read 'Parasite' review here.

South Korean comedy-drama 'Parasite' created history at the Oscars earlier this year by becoming the first non-English film to win the Best Film award. The film also fetched the Best Screenplay and Best Director Oscar.



Bong Joon-Ho's film also won the prestigious Palm D'Ore at the Cannes Film Festival last year.



The film, set in South Korea narrated the story of two families from different strata of society. How their paths collide and lives change drastically after one rainy night forms the rest of the story.

The film was not only lauded for its technical brilliance and screenplay but also for its performances.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is prepping for his new film 'RRR' which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson are also part of the cast.