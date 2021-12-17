'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gets a flying start at the Indian box office as it earns more than Rs 32 crores

Looks like Marvel's latest offering 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is all set to become the highest-grossing film in India this year. The film got a flying start as it hit theatres on Thursday.



Recording the biggest Day 1 collection for Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the superhero movie has garnered 3.5 times of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', its predecessor.



Bringing back the joy for cinema-goers in India post the lockdown, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' collected INR 32.67 crores at the national box office on Day 1 which is the second biggest ever opening in the history of Hollywood releases in the country second only to 'Avengers: Endgame'.



Globally, the movie collected INR 41.50 crores on Thursday. Despite several markets still operating on 50 per cent occupancy, the movie has smashed many records, with its Day 1 box office ranking at no1 in Asia and fifth in the world.



According to the Multiplex Association of India, 'No Way Home' recorded the second busiest advance ticket sales for a single movie title in the entire history of cinema exhibition.



The Tom Holland-starrer has not only beaten Akshay Kumar`s `Sooryavanshi` opening box office collection but has also enjoyed the biggest ever opening day in 2021 including all Hindi and English films.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home', backed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx in pivotal roles.



Filmmaker Jon Watts returned for the newest instalment after previously directing 2017's 'Homecoming' and 2019's 'Far From Home'.