/Sowcar Janaki, 94, passes away at Chennai’s hospital; mortal remains to be kept at Teynampet

Veteran South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki is no more. The legendary performer, who enjoyed a career spanning seven decades, breathed her last at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Friday, August 21, at 1:59 PM. She was 94.

She had been battling age-related health complications for some time and was admitted to the hospital for intensive medical care.

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki dies at 94

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Padma Shri awardee has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to health-related complications. Janaki breathed her last at 1.59 pm on Friday.

“Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teyampet, from 5 PM,” read his statement.

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Following her hospitalisation, Nassar and other Nadigar Sangam members visited her to check on her health.

Actor Kayal Devaraj also shared the news of her hospitalisation on his social media as he gave an update on her health.

Sharing that the actress was hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He wrote, “#SowcarJanaki August 19th. Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (aged 94) has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to ill health. She is currently receiving intensive medical care.”

Who was Sowcar Janaki?

Born as Sankaramanchi Janaki in 1931 in Rajahmundry, she began her career as a radio artist and later entered films after her marriage. She made her debut in the Telugu film Shavukaru in 1950 featuring N. T. Rama Rao. After this film, she got the professional name 'Sowcar Janaki'.