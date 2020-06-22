Sonam Kapoor receives death threats amid nepotism debate

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has once again opened up discussion of insider vs outsider in Bollywood. Most fans of the late actor have accused Bollywood of encouraging nepotism and have called for a boycott of Karan Johar and YRF films- who they feel give preferential treatment to star-kids.



On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor actress and daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor called out trolls and said that she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her.



Sonam shared screenshots of the expletives-laden messages, directed towards her actor father Anil Kapoor, producer sister Rhea, among others in the next of her kin.



"This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others.









"I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I'm sure you don't hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don't have to see this sort of stuff," she wrote on Twitter.



Sonam said the remarks she made public aren't even the "worst of it". The actress added that she and her team are reporting these comments to the authorities.



Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.



Sonam said she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked hard to sustain in the industry. "Today on Father's Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud. To be his daughter," she wrote.

To be his daughter.

The actress also stated that she has disabled the comments section from her and her father's Instagram handle to protect her and her family.



"I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons, I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents," she said.



Actress Sonakshi Sinha, another star-kid, deactivated her Twitter profile owing to the hate and backlash that has been coming her way ever since the news of Rajput's death came.