

In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday (Dec 29).

As per reports, Dileep checked into the hotel four days ago on Dec 19 in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have registered a complaint and are investigating the case.

The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar dead

Shankar, who is a popular Malayalam actor, was found dead in the hotel room by the staff after noticing a foul smell coming from his room. He checked into the hotel a few days ago while shooting for a TV show titled Panchagni.

According to reports, he didn't venture out of the room for two days. His co-workers tried to contact him over the phone but were unable to contact him, and then they reached out to the hotel staff. This prompted the staff to check on the actor. After opening the door, they found Shankar unresponsive.

As per the initial investigation, there was no sign of foul play. However, the police are still carrying out an investigation of his death, and more details will be available after the post-mortem report is out, Cantonment ACP told News9Live.

According to Matrubhumi, the director of the show told police that Dileep had been suffering from a serious illness and was receiving treatment for the same. However, the exact details about his health crises are not known.

The shocking news of the actor's death has sent shockwaves around the Malayalam TV industry.

Expressing her condolences, actress Seema G. Nair wrote, “You called me five days back, but I couldn’t talk to you well then. Now, a journalist informed me about your demise. What happened to you, Dileep? I am unable to write anything. Condolences.”

Dileep Shankar’s acting career

Shankar was a known face in the entertainment industry and was known for his work in TV serials like Sundari, Ammaariyathe, and Panchagni. Apart from the shows, he has also appeared in films like Chaappa Kurish and North 24 Kaatham.