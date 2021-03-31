Sharon Stone opens up about her botched breast implant surgery in new memoir

Sharon Stone has made quite a few revelations in her recently released memoir 'The Beauty Of Living Twice'.



Stone has opened up about her botched breasts implant surgery and blamed her doctor for giving her bigger breasts without seeking her permission.

The 63-year-old actor reportedly wrote in her memoir, `The Beauty of Living Twice`, "when I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said `go better with your hip size.`"



The `Basic Instinct` actor explained that her doctor made this decision without telling her first." He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent," she shared. When Stone asked her surgeon why he had used bigger implants than the size they had discussed, she said he "thought that I would look better with bigger, `better` b**bs."



Stone underwent breast reconstructive surgery following another procedure in 2001 where she had benign tumours - which she described as "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone" - removed. And that wasn`t the only health scare she endured that year. In the memoir, she has also recounted how she had a near-death experience that year when she suffered a cerebral haemorrhage.

While recounting on her experience, Stone told Willie Geist on `Sunday Today`, "The room was so silent while doing press for her book."When the room is so silent and no one`s running around trying to fix you, that`s when you realise how near death is and how serious everything is."



Geist added that in her book, Stone wrote about "the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed."



"I found out that I wasn`t the only one who`d had this kind of experience," she told Geist."It`s so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it`s a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it`s a spiritual thing. Personally, I`m with (Albert) Einstein, who believed that it`s both."

