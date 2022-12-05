Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' becomes the first Bollywood film to shoot in Neom, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Neom has just hosted its first Bollywood shoot as Shah Rukh Khan shot a portion of his upcoming film 'Dunki' at the location. The film marks the first collaboration of filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Khan.



The announcement was made at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Sunday, with Wayne Borg, the managing director of NEOM, adding that the 200-episode-a-year Saudi soap opera 'Exceptional,' produced by MBC, would also be shot at one of the region’s new sound stages.



Borg also addressed nearby competitor Abu Dhabi in UAE, which has turned into a favourite spot for Hollywood shoots in recent years. "I think our ambitions are much greater than theirs," said Borg.