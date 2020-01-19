Shabana Azmi accident: FIR filed against her driver for rash driving

An FIR has been filed against actor Shabana Azmi's driver Amlesh Kamat who hit a truck on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday.



According to the police, a complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit from behind by Azmi's car.

Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads,"due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident." — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020 ×

Soon after the accident, Shabana Azmi was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital and was later shifted to the multi-speciality Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri.



The actress, who was injured in a road accident on Saturday, is stable and under medical observation. According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and there is slight damage to backbone.