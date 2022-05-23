Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda injured while shooting in Kashmir: Reports

South Indian film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda suffered injuries while performing a stunt scene in Kashmir. The duo are filming for their new film 'Kushi' in the valley state.



According to reports, both got injured while performing stunts.



“Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs," a crew member told Hindustan Times. “They were given first aid on that day itself.”

The incident took place over the weekend. On Sunday, both Prabhu and Deverakonda continued filming, this time at Dal Lake in Srinagar but both complained of backaches during the shoot.



"Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on,” the crew member informed and added, “Both the actors are shooting under tight security and nobody is allowed to come close to them."

The film's first poster was unveiled earlier this month on social media and it is scheduled to hit theatres on December 23.



It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The project marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda, after 'Mahanati' (2018).



Meanwhile, Prabhu uploaded numerous images from the location on her social media and enjoyed the local cuisine of Kashmir during her stay.