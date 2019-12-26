Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark within five days of its release

Salman Khan's latest offereing 'Dabangg 3' has crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office in less than a week of its release. The film has reportedly earned Rs 103.85 within five days of its release making it the 15th Salman Khan film to enter the esteemed Rs 100 crore club.



The official handle of Salman Khan Films tweeted, “#Dabangg3 becomes Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film to cross 100 crores! 5th Day Collection: 12 Cr* Total Collection: 103.85 Cr*”

The film's earnings are important to note becasue it released amid the controversial anti-CAA protests. The film's lead actors had themselves stated that at a time like this, the protests were more important that the collections of the film.



'Dabangg 3'- the thid instalment in the hit franchise of 'Dabangg' got mostly negative reviews from critics. Read WION's review here.



Directed by Prabhudeva, the film marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar and co-starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan.