Salma Hayek thought Marvel would offer her a ‘grandmother’ role in ‘Eternals’

Salma Hayek will be making her MCU debut with Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and more and now she is opening up about her role.



Hayek recently addressed her role with Entertainment Weekly and said when Marvel first called her to discuss the project, she thought they wanted her to play an older, grandma-type supporting role or an old prostitute.

“Forget it,” Salma recalled saying. “I said, ‘God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.’ I’m used to being [told] I’m going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, ‘OK! Let’s have the meeting!''



In the movie, she is playing the role of Ajak, who is one of the most important members of the Eternals and will front the group.



The actress said, “I was shocked. Imagine in your 50s you get a call from this director that you’re crazy about, who says, ‘You’re going to be a superhero''



Hayek told Variety earlier this year, ''It was hard to believe, I think that there are people in power who have wanted this change for a long time''.



Meanwhile, Eternals features Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Meanwhile, the new trailer of the movie is here and it gives us a sneak peek into the superhero saga.

"When you love something, you protect it." Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/xpsfV6ypju — Eternals (@TheEternals) August 19, 2021 ×

The first movie in phase four of the MCU and is scheduled to premiere in theatres on Nov. 5.