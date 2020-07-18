Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to star in Russo brothers upcoming Netflix film

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans joined their hands for the new Netflix spy thriller 'The Gray Man'. The movie is been helmed by Russo brothers. Earlier this year, the Russo brothers have collabrated with Netflix and gave the mega successful 'Extraction'.



'The Grey man' will be a franchise-starter espionage thriller, the new project is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Mark Greaney, comes with a budget of a $ 200 million.

"The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film," Joe told news agency



"These are master assassins, and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans` character has to hunt him down," he added.

The new Netflix film will revolves around the story of an ex-CIA operative and international assassin played by Gosling, who is being hunted by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), his former colleague at the CIA. The upcoming netflix movie is been written by the screenwriters, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, who priviously have penned down the script of many Marvel movies.



The Russo brothers will produce the film under their AGBO umbrella.