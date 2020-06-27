Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' release date pushed back to late July due to pandemic

Russell Crowe upcoming movie 'Unhinged' has once again pushed back its release date and the movie will now hit the theatres on July 31.

The road-rage thriller was earlier slated to hit big screens in September, which was later brought forward to July 1, then to July 10, making the thriller likely to be the first movie to be released in post covid world.

The movie follows the case of a road rage that turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son.



The Oscar winner actor Crowe is playing the lead in the movie, the movie is being helmed by Derrick Borte. The movie also stars Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

Other movies that were all set to hit the theatres in the month of July and August are being postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Disney’s 'Mulan' is shifted to August 21, Warner Bros 'Tenet' on August 12.



The increased number of cases of Coronavirus in the USA, may lead theatres to stay closed for another month.