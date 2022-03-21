Runway 34 trailer: Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan promises a thrilling ride

The trailer of the Ajay Devgn next 'Runway 34' is out, and it's a complex ride.



In the new movie, Devgn is playing a role of an arrogant pilot alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles. The thriller, which has also been directed by Devgn, is set to hit theatres on 29 April.

Bachchhan Paandey to Jalsa: Movies you can watch on theatres/OTT



The new trailer follows the story of an arrogant Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn), who is under investigation after the flight undergoes a mysterious incident. Rakul Preet, who is also playing a pilot is under the same circumstances as Khanna and both together are hiding some secrets.



Bachchan is playing the role of Narayan Vedant, who has been tasked to unravel the mystery behind the incident and to find out what happened in the aircraft when it was 35,000 feet in the air.







As per the reports, the film is based on the real-life story of a Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, which was barely able to land due to adverse weather events.



The movie also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati will make his acting debut with the film.

Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri dies in tragic road accident

As per the synopsis, "Inspired by true incidents, the movie revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.



On the work front, Devgn was last seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'. He is also gearing up for the release of 'RRR' and sports drama 'Maidaan'. As for Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar was last seen in the sports movie 'Jhund'. He will next be seen in 'Brahmastra'.