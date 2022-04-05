'RRR' creates history at the box office, surpasses collections of 'PK' and Rajnikanth's '2.0'

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues to dominate the box office. Starring Ram Charan and jr NTR in the lead roles, the film has been doing brisk business and shattering box office records since its release.



On Monday the film earned a whopping Rs 800 crore worldwide and surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's 'PK' and Rajinikanth's '2.0'.



As per the official records shared by Indian trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle, `RRR` has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film beating Rajinikanth's '2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore (worldwide gross) at the box office.

'RRR': SS Rajamouli's period drama takes box office by storm, crosses Rs 700 crore mark



"#RRR is now the 5th HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time surpassing #PK movie," he wrote.

#RRR is now the 5th HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time surpassing #PK movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 4, 2022 ×

"#RRR with Rs819.06 cr BEATS #2Point0's lifetime gross of Rs800 cr to become the 6th HIGHEST grossing Indian movie of all time," he wrote in a tweet earlier.



SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' was released in theatres on March 25 and earned mixed reviews from critics with most praising the film's scale and visual grandeur. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India