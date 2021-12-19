Robert Pattinson's Batman is inspired by this 90's icon, Matt Reeves reveals

One of the highly anticipated movie of 2022 is Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' movie. Before we get Pattinson version of Bruce Wayne, alongside Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman, movie director Matt Reaves is sharing more insights about the character.



Recently, Reaves spilled some beans in a new Empire interview about the inspiration behind his version of Bruce Wayne and how he chose to bring a new version of the cape crusader rather than make Wayne the playboy version.



Reeves shared how his character in the new film was inspired by the late '90s music icon and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.



"When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana's 'Something In The Way,'" Reeves said.

"That's when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we've seen before, there's another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant's Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."



Talking about, the director shared how he find Pattinson was right for the job. Referencing Pattinson's 2017 performance in the crime thriller 'Good Time', the director said, " In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,”



He added, “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

'The Batman' will follow Bruce Wayne in the second year of his crime-fighting campaign in Gotham City.



The movie will see Pattinson approaching the caped crusader's character in an entirely different way and the actor will be backed by a supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.



The upcoming movie, which was written and directed by Matt Reeves, will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.