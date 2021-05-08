Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and more stars pledge support for Covid-19 relief efforts in India

India is facing the worst COVID-19 surge and every passing hour the situation is becoming dire. The country continues facing oxygen and drug crisis amid the rising number of cases. Many international celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Richard Madden, Mindy Kaling, and Ellen Degeneres have pledged their support to help the country.



Hugh Jackman, Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins have come forward to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India.



Jackman urged his fans to help India in its fight against the deadly virus. Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, the actor shared the link of a fundraiser at GiveIndia, by tagging Priyanka Chopra and GiveIndia.

Later, he also shared a poster, reading: "India needs our help. Together we can stop the spread. Let's do our bit and donate to help curb the biggest global outbreak."



Robert Pattinson, Collins and McGregor are also helping to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India. As per Variety, the three actors along with GO Campaign initiated to raise funds for the country.



Urging his followers to donate, Pattinson said, “Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund — they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children.”

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins, who is an ambassador of GO Campaign along with Pattinson and McGregor, said, “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine, and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart.”



McGregor added that any kind of donation to the campaign's relief fund will help in saving lives. "As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives," he said.