Ricky Martin restraining order dismissed, pop star says ’truth prevails’

A Puerto Rico judge has terminated a restraining order against singer and songwriter Ricky Martin. As per Martin’s lawyers, the order was abolished on the request of the man who had accused him of harassment abd domestic violence.

The accuser had said that he wanted to end his romantic relationship with the 50-years-old pop icon, but Martin had refused. He added that he was afraid as the singer kept calling him and also hung about his home.

A few reports had said that it was Martin’s own nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez who had filed the complaint. The singer’s lawyers Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Davila and Harry Massanet Pastrana hailed the decision in a statement posted from his official Twitter handle.

In a post carrying the caption “Truth prevails”, the statement said, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

