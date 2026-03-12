/Retirement Plan review: This Oscar nominated film reminds us to seize the day in just seven minutes

At a time when social media is flooded with information on varying topics, digital distractions compete with everyday tasks for attention, and plans are only in the making, John Kelly's film Retirement Plan is the perfect antidote to jolt you out of that constant feeling of overwhelm and return to what is - the present.

The animation by Marah Curran and Eamonn O'Neill is just as simplistic yet moving as the premise - a man leaving some basic and some extravagant plans for a future he is certain he will have. But life, unlike fiction, rarely follows a coherent plot. What is particularly moving is that in under seven minutes, we get to be with a man whose journey from the present day to the afterlife has countless relatable moments. And even though Ray is in his retirement, the appeal of the story certainly goes beyond age.

Narrated by Domhnall Gleeson and co-written by Tara Lawall, the short features a minimalist, piano-driven music in the background. Interestingly, the piece, titled Walking Through A House Where A Family Has Lived is a fitting addition, conveying the emotions of a life lived and a life unlived. Like in Ray's case, signifying all his dreams - poetry, meditation, hiking, reading and more - that placed their faith in a future. A future, however, is rarely promised, and the present is all one has. In a particular sequence, Ray says, "I will cry more..." while he weeps sitting at the end of his bed, and immediately after, he adds, "...and less" while he breaks down at someone's funeral. It's one of the many moments in the short that drives a teary-eyed smile.

After making waves in the festival circuit, where Retirement Plan won the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award at SXSW 2025 and Best of the Festival Award at Palm Springs Shortfest 2025, among others, the short film is amongst the Oscar contenders. It is competing against Papillon, Forevergreen, The Three Sisters and The Girl Who Cried Pearls.