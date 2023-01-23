Razzie Awards: Tom Hanks, 'Blonde' lead nominations, check the full list here

The nominations of the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards are here and Ana De Armas starrer 'Blonde' has topped the list with eight nominations. The annual Golden Raspberry Awards is known for honouring the worst films and performances in cinema this year.



'Blonde', which is a biopic of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, has been slammed by critics and audiences alike for showing factually incorrect information about the diva's life and for only highlighting her sufferings. However, now the film has topped the list with eight nominations, including worst picture, worst director for Andrew Dominik, and worst screenplay.



While Austin Butler is winning some prestigious awards for his outstanding performance as the King of rock and roll, his 'Elvis' co-star Tom Hanks has bagged multiple nomination for his role in highly acclaimed biopic 'Elvis,' and for playing Geppetto in Disney's live action 'Pinocchio' remake.



In the press release, Razzes dubbed Hanks's performance in 'Elvis' as "2022's most widely derided performance.''



Pete Davidson has also bagged a nomination for his voice role in 'Marmaduke' and his cameo performance in 'Good Mourning'.



Jared Leto's 'Morbius' has also earned five nominations including worst picture and worst actor for Leto.