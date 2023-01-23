Razzie Awards: Tom Hanks, 'Blonde' lead nominations, check the full list here
The nominations of the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards are here and Ana De Armas starrer 'Blonde' has topped the list with eight nominations. The annual Golden Raspberry Awards is known for honouring the worst films and performances in cinema this year.
'Blonde', which is a biopic of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, has been slammed by critics and audiences alike for showing factually incorrect information about the diva's life and for only highlighting her sufferings. However, now the film has topped the list with eight nominations, including worst picture, worst director for Andrew Dominik, and worst screenplay.
While Austin Butler is winning some prestigious awards for his outstanding performance as the King of rock and roll, his 'Elvis' co-star Tom Hanks has bagged multiple nomination for his role in highly acclaimed biopic 'Elvis,' and for playing Geppetto in Disney's live action 'Pinocchio' remake.
In the press release, Razzes dubbed Hanks's performance in 'Elvis' as "2022's most widely derided performance.''
Pete Davidson has also bagged a nomination for his voice role in 'Marmaduke' and his cameo performance in 'Good Mourning'.
Jared Leto's 'Morbius' has also earned five nominations including worst picture and worst actor for Leto.
Worst picture
'Blonde'
'Pinocchio'
'Good Mourning'
'The King’s Daughter'
'Morbius'
Worst actor
Machine Gun Kelly, 'Good Mourning'
Pete Davidson, 'Marmaduke'
Tom Hanks, 'Pinocchio'
Jared Leto, 'Morbius'
Sylvester Stallone, 'Samaritan'
Worst director
Judd Apatow, 'The Bubble'
Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun, 'Good Mourning'
Andrew Dominik, 'Blonde'
Daniel Espinosa, 'Morbius'
Robert Zemeckis, 'Pinocchio'
Worst actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 'Firestarter'
Bryce Dallas Howard, 'Jurassic Park: Dominion'
Diane Keaton, 'Mack & Rita'
Kaya Scodelario, 'The King’s Daughter'
Alicia Silverstone, 'The Requin'
Worst supporting actress
Adria Arjona, 'Morbius'
Lorraine Bracco, 'Pinocchio'
Penelope Cruz, 'The 355'
Bingbing Fan, 'The 355' and 'The King’s Daughter'
Mira Sorvino, 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend'
Worst supporting actor
Pete Davidson, 'Good Mourning'
Tom Hanks, 'Elvis'
Xavier Samuel, 'Blonde'
Mod Sun, 'Good Mourning'
Evan Williams, 'Blonde'
Worst prequel, ripoff or sequel
'Blonde'
'365 Days: This Day' and 'The Next 365 Days'
'Disney’s Pinocchio'
'Firestarter'
'Jurassic World: Dominion'
Worst screenplay
'Blonde'
'Disney’s Pinocchio'
'Good Mourning'
'Jurassic World: Dominion'
'Morbius'