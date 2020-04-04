Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pledge support to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

Couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Saturday pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Ranveer wrote: "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM- CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind."However, the 34-year-old actor did not reveal the amount of the donation.

The star couple has joined a list of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others who too have extended support to PM CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus.

Actor Shilpa Shetty too pledged to donate a sum of Rs 21 lakh to the relief fund.



Meanwhile, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Madhuri Dixit are also the names who have chipped in to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.



Recently Bollywood`s superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and his group companies have pledged to donate to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister`s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.



India`s tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.



Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.



The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.