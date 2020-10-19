Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty team up to adapt Shakespeare's 'Comedy Of Errors'

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are reuniting again for the third project together titled, 'Cirkus'. Reportedly, the movie is based on William Shakespeare's famous play, 'The Comedy of Errors'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the big news, sharing the news, he wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #RanveerSingh and director #RohitShetty team up once again... Film titled #Cirkus... #Rohit's take on #TheComedyOfErrors... Costars #PoojaHegde, #JacquelineFernandez and #VarunSharma... Produced-directed by #RohitShetty... Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Ent present."

Apart from Ranveer, the film will also see actors Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra. The movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

The movie will go on floors from the next month in Mumbai and will be shot in Ooty and Goa. The movie will hit the big screen by the end of 2021.



Ranveer and Rohit earlier worked in 'Simmba' and Ranveer also has a cameo in Rohit's upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer, 'Sooryavanshi'.



Ranveer will be next seen in sports drama titled '83', slated to release in Christmas this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is a biopic on Kapil Dev.