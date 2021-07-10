Randhir Kapoor confirms the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second child

On February 21 this year, Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. Kareena delivered her second child at Mumbai’s Breach candy Hospital and since the delivery of the baby, both his name and his pictures have been kept a secret from the media.



On Friday, after so many months of keeping the name of their son closer to the chest, Kareena’s father randhir kapoor finally revealed that Saifeena – the moniker for Saif and Kareena given by the media – has indeed named their second son ‘Jeh’.



Speaking to a news agency, Kapoor revealed that the name was finalised ‘a week ago’.



Earlier, Randhir Kapoor, who is relatively new to social media, accidentally posted a picture of a baby boy and fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the child in that picture was Kapoor’s five-month-old grandson. The picture created so much buzz on social media that Randhir Kapoor had to delete it from his account.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ which is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic ‘Forest Gump’. For his titular role, actor Tom Hanks had won the ‘Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role’ in 1995. The actress is also gearing up for her period drama ‘Takht’ with director-producer and long-time friend Karan Johar.



Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush’.

